Palace Museum shows 300 pieces of furniture in new exhibition

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Palace Museum in Beijing puts more than 300 pieces of furniture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on display, Sept. 19, 2018. With more areas to be opened in the future, the furniture-themed exhibition at Nandaku, or "the Grand Southern Warehouse,” will include over 2,000 pieces of furniture crafted in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)