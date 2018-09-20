Jaw-dropping cliff restaurant opens in Zhejiang

A view of a restaurant built on a cliff at Longquan Mountain in Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. Over 100 tourists became the first customers of the newly opened restaurant and had food on suspended plank roads while enjoying the great view of the mountain. Longquan is the highest peak in the Yangtze River Delta. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Chen)

