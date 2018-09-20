Myanmar's 9th parliament session concludes

Myanmar's ninth union parliament session concluded late Wednesday, with a report on the current work of the government presented by U Kyaw Tint Swe, minister of the Office of the State Counselor.



The report is related to political, economic and social development and the peace process, parliament sources said Thursday.



The last day session approved the forest bill and the Union Taxation Bill 2018-19 as well as a motion to accept a loan of 298.9 million US dollars from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be used in implementing the power supply network project of the Ministry of Electricity and Energy.



Speaker of the Union Parliament U T Khun Myat urged MPs from regions and states to submit proposals before December for development funds allocated by the parliament.



During its overall 23-day session, which lasted from July 23, the parliament, besides approving the National Planning Bill and the Union Budget Bill, also appointed the Governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar, sought approval for Part II of the Union Accord from the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference, passed two signing of Myanmar into international organizations, completed five issues of getting loans from international organizations and put two issues of emergency funds on record.

