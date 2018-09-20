India Tourism Mart held in New Delhi to promote tourist destinations

An exhibitor works at the "India Tourism Mart" in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. The first ever "India Tourism Mart" was organized in India's capital New Delhi from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 in a bid to showcase and promote India's tourist destinations to the world. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

An exhibitor works at the "India Tourism Mart" in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. The first ever "India Tourism Mart" was organized in India's capital New Delhi from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 in a bid to showcase and promote India's tourist destinations to the world. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

An exhibitor works at the "India Tourism Mart" in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. The first ever "India Tourism Mart" was organized in India's capital New Delhi from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 in a bid to showcase and promote India's tourist destinations to the world. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)