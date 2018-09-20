Palestinian farmers sort freshly picked dates in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian farmer harvests dates from a palm tree in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)

A Palestinian farmer holds picked dates from a palm tree in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)

A Palestinian farmer harvests dates from a palm tree in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)



A Palestinian farmer holds picked dates from a palm tree in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)



A Palestinian farmer harvests dates from a palm tree in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)



Palestinian farmers sort freshly picked dates from palm trees in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)



A Palestinian farmer display freshly picked dates in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)