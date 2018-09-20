Highland barley in Tibet enters harvest season

A farmer inspects highland barley in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A farmer harvests highland barley in Caina Township in Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A farmer reaps highland barley in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Aerial photo shows farmers reaping highland barley in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Farmers reap highland barley in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Aerial photo shows highland barley fields in Nagarze Town in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A farmer harvests highland barley in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. The highland barley in Tibet is entering harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)