People greet Farmers' Harvest Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhejiang, E China

Local people perform a wedding ceremony on Dingshan Lake of Tangqi Township in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. The locals held various folk activities to celebrate the coming of China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows Chinese characters made of crops on Dingshan Lake of Tangqi Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The locals held various folk activities to celebrate the coming of China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows local people attending a folk activity in Dinghe Village of Tangqi Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The locals held various folk activities to celebrate the coming of China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member of a local cake shop displays traditional moon cakes in Dinghe Village of Tangqi Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. The locals held various folk activities to celebrate the coming of China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members of a local cake shop make traditional moon cakes in Dinghe Village of Tangqi Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. The locals held various folk activities to celebrate the coming of China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Citizens and tourists who participate in "Walk for Fitness" walk through Guangji Bridge of Tangqi Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. The locals held various folk activities to celebrate the coming of China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

