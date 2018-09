China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival celebrated in Nanfeng County, E China

Farmers compete with each other to push wheelbarrows loaded with paddy seeds in Nanfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. Activities to celebrate China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival were held at Modern Agricultural Demonstration Garden in Nanfeng County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

Farmers compete with each other to carry bundles of cereals in Nanfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. Activities to celebrate China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival were held at Modern Agricultural Demonstration Garden in Nanfeng County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

Farmers compete with each other to catch fish with bare hands in Nanfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. Activities to celebrate China's first Farmers' Harvest Festival were held at Modern Agricultural Demonstration Garden in Nanfeng County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)