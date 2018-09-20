Farmers grow peanuts to boost income in Xingtai Economic Development Zone, N China

In this aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2018, a harvester is seen in a peanut field in Guolongzhuang Village of the Xingtai Economic Development Zone in north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, the authority of the Xingtai Economic Development Zone has been promoting a business mode that encourages farmers to grow peanuts according to market demand. The scheme succeeded in boosting personal income by linking individual farmers with planting bases as well as companies. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A villager harvests peanuts in Guolongzhuang Village of the Xingtai Economic Development Zone in north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 18, 2018. In recent years, the authority of the Xingtai Economic Development Zone has been promoting a business mode that encourages farmers to grow peanuts according to market demand. The scheme succeeded in boosting personal income by linking individual farmers with planting bases as well as companies. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A villager picks peanuts at a processing facility in Guolongzhuang Village of the Xingtai Economic Development Zone in north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 18, 2018. In recent years, the authority of the Xingtai Economic Development Zone has been promoting a business mode that encourages farmers to grow peanuts according to market demand. The scheme succeeded in boosting personal income by linking individual farmers with planting bases as well as companies. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)