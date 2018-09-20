China to unveil world's tallest Confucius statue

The world's tallest statue of Confucius will be inaugurated in eastern China's Shandong Province during this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 24.



The 72-meter-tall brass statue of Confucius is located near Nishan in the city of Qufu, the birthplace of the ancient Chinese educator and philosopher whose doctrine has been influential throughout the world.



"The height of the statue coincides with the number of sages among Confucius' disciples," said Hu Yantao, head of the construction project which started in 2013.



The main part of the statue is supported by eight pillars from the inside and its base covers an area of 7,800 square meters.



Yang Chaoming, head of the Confucius Research Institute of China, said the highest statue of Confucius will attract people's attention worldwide, which is helpful in promoting traditional Chinese culture.



Confucius (551-479 BC) founded Confucianism, a school of thought that has deeply influenced later generations. He was also the first Chinese person to set up private schools and enroll students from all walks of life.



The ideas advocated by Confucius include rule by virtue, self-discipline in appeasing others and harmony in diversity.



Confucianism is seeing a revival as China draws on its traditional culture and develops its vision, concepts, values and ethics to keep pace with the times.

