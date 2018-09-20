New services, deals

China Eastern



A new flight linking Shigatse, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region with Jinan, capital of East China's Shandong Province, was inaugurated this week by China Eastern Airlines.



The Shanghai-based airline will operate round trips on Thursday and Sunday of each week.



The route also marks the third flight from Shigatse, Tibet's second-largest city, after flights to Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Shanghai.



Hainan Airlines



Hainan Airlines has launched a direct flight between Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province and Zurich, Switzerland.



The non-stop service is the first of its kind connecting Shenzhen with Switzerland. It also represents Hainan Airline's seventh intercontinental service originating from Shenzhen.



The carrier will operate with a Boeing B787 on the new route, which is scheduled to fly on Monday and Friday of every week.



YTO Airlines



China's YTO Airlines on Monday opened a direct air cargo route linking Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province, and Tokyo, Japan.



This is the first all-freighter route between Tokyo and Zhengzhou, one of China's major transportation and logistics junctions, according to YTO Airlines.



The service will be operated by a B757 cargo aircraft and will run five round-trips weekly.



Air cargo from Japan will be distributed to Zhengzhou's neighboring provinces and cities.



YTO Airlines is the aviation branch of major express delivery company YTO Express, which currently has 82 logistics distribution centers nationwide.





