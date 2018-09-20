Mother, daughter arrested for marriage fraud

A mother and daughter in Hubei Province have been detained for marriage fraud, media reported on Wednesday.



A 30-year-old man surnamed Xu from Central China filed a report against his fiancé surnamed Zhu with Hubei police in August, after he found that she had already been married to another man in Anhui Province and after she had refused to hand back the "bride price" of 40,000 yuan ($5,839) Xu paid her.



Investigators discovered that both Zhu and her mother, 57, had earlier engaged in several marriage frauds involving their blind date partners, most of whom were from poor families in remote villages.



By collecting the "bride price" for marriage or betrothal gifts, the mother and daughter gained more than 500,000 yuan.



A raid of their home found three wedding and three divorce certificates in the name of the mother and two wedding certificates and one divorce certificate in the name of the daughter, along with eight court verdicts. A lot of jewelry and membership cards of beauty salons were also found.



Since the mother and daughter have been prosecuted many times in the past and the court has frozen some of their assets, the main source of the livelihood of the two women is money obtained through marriage fraud. The case would be further investigated.



Changjiang Daily



