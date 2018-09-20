The first NOVA Prize awarded in October

The Bitsoil Popup Tax & Hack Campaign designed by Bénédicte Jacobs and Laure-Anne Jacobs. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation





The first interactive new media art award, NOVA Prize, will take place at the Big House Contemporary Art Center in Wuhan, Hubei Province on October 27, during which audiences interested in art and media from around the world will be gathering to witness this occasion.

Hosted by Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation and the Big House Contemorary Art Center, the competition started in May, when hundreds of candidates submitted their artwork. This year, some 138 pieces from 21 countries entered the first round, but only one can be the winner. Two sisters from Belgium, Bénédicte Jacobs and Laure-Anne Jacobs, won the award and will receive the award in October. Their self-designed gadget is called Bitsoil Popup Tax & Hack Campaign, which reflects on the relationship between global virtual finance and network capital.

In collaboration with 13 multimedia galleries, funding, and universities, the initiative of the event is to combine the concept of art, imagination and technology and discuss how the advancement of technology brings about change for the artistic creativity in media.



