Central gov't launches new platform to hear from public

The General Office of the State Council Thursday launched new services on Wechat and Alipay, two of China's most popular apps, to receive complaints and suggestions from citizens.



The new services, called mini-programs, refer to built-in functions on Wechat and Alipay that allow users to access other programs without leaving the platforms or installing new apps.



People can submit problems including improper implementation of government policies, as well as suggestions about improving government services via the platform.



The platform can be accessed by scanning a QR code with smartphones.



The State Council launched another platform on its official website to receive complaints and suggestions from the public earlier this year.

