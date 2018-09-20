Learning Chinese

Chat attack

spirit-body lag sufferer - people who have no energy when they are supposed to be awake during the day, but can't stop thinking about things when they are supposed to sleep at night



灵肉时差党



(línɡròu shíchà dǎnɡ)

A: Why are you always so exhausted when you come to work every day? Not getting a good night's rest?



你怎么一天天上班都无精打采的,晚上没睡好吗？



(nǐ zěnme yì tiāntiān shànɡbān dōu wújīnɡ dǎcǎi de, wǎnshànɡ méi shuìhǎo ma?)

B: I'm a spirit-body lag sufferer. My body and spirit are not in the same time zone. When my body is experiencing the day, my spirit is super sleepy.



我属于灵肉时差党,我的肉体和灵魂不在同一个时间段。每次我的肉体在经历白天的时候,灵魂都已经困得不行了。



(wǒ shǔyú línɡròu shíchā dǎnɡ, wǒ de ròutǐ hé línɡhún búzài tónɡ yíɡè shíjiān duàn. měicì wǒ de ròutǐ zài jīnɡlì báitiān de shíhòu, línɡhún dōu yǐjīnɡ kùn de bùxínɡ le.)



A: Having your work-sleep cycle reversed like that is really bad for your health.



你这样作息颠倒对身体伤害很大啊。



(nǐ zhèyànɡ zuòxí diāndǎo duì shēntǐ shānɡhài hěndà a.)

B: I know. There isn't much I can do about it.



我知道,可我也没办法啊。



(wǒ zhīdào, kě wǒ yě méi bànfǎ a.)







Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









