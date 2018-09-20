Happy birthday:



Your dreams will be great sources of inspiration for creative activities. The coming holiday will be a great time for a getaway, so long as you don't travel too far. The change in scenery will be a breath of fresh air in your life. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 11, 17.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A storm is heading your way. It might be a wise idea to hunker down until those gray skies turn blue again. Physical exercise will be a great way to keep health matters at arm's length. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not hesitate to give in to your desire for adventure over the next few days. Go ahead and call up some friends so you can celebrate life together. A financial opportunity will require a hefty investment, so make sure you do your research. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A friend has found themselves stuck in a sticky situation. Fortunately, you will be in the perfect position to lend a much-needed helping hand. The alignment of the stars indicates that this is a good time to start a new business venture. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although some extra free time is coming your way, you should consider spending some of it on advancing your education. This not only will make you more competitive, but also a better person. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The next few days are going to be a great time to bond with family and friends. Time spent outside will prove fun and, if done right, won't end up breaking you budget. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Money matters may weigh heavily on your shoulders. Sitting down and hammering out a budget will be the best way to lighten your load. Unexpected news will brighten your day. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



An opportunity to get ahead in your career will pass you by today if you are not willing to take some risks. It's time for you to gather your courage and take a leap of faith. A little bird may bring you some very welcome news. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Take some time out today to sit down and make plans for the holiday with your loved ones. If you wait until tomorrow, you will find that it is too late to do anything. Social activities will open the door to fun and excitement. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not let jealousy take control of your heart. It will only lead you down the wrong path. Open and honest communication will be the key to taking a relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Take some time out to listen to what others are trying to tell you. By looking at things through someone else's eyes you will open yourself up to a brand new perspective. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Keeping a close eye on your wallet may be a bit stressful but is absolutely necessary. You may not be aggressive by nature, but you may have to stand up for yourself if you to protect what's yours. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



This is a good time to turn your efforts inward. Some emotional housecleaning will give you a better idea of what you want to achieve in the future. Remember money cannot guarantee happiness. ✭✭✭✭