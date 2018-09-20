Crossword

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Dangerous race type

  5 "___ my love a cherry"

 10 Russian industrial city

 14 Oahu feast

 15 Place for a large lock

 16 Run easily

 17 LSD, for one

 20 Feed, as a fire

 21 Surviving male spouse

 22 Window framework

 25 Wannabe's tape

 26 Clodhopper

 29 Sporting romp

 31 Take stripes away

 35 Be shy?

 36 New York City island

 38 A-one cards

 39 VIP on the stand

 43 What many do nightly

 44 Trial worker

 45 King-ly menu word

 46 Montana capital

 49 Destructive emotion

 50 Aye's u-turn

 51 Post-crawlers

 53 Dwayne Johnson's nickname(with "The")

 55 It gets muddied up

 58 Eighth of 26

 62 Any poisonous snake

 65 Avoid intentionally

 66 It has a tread

 67 Historical time frames

 68 Alongside

 69 Contract features

 70 Common TV rooms

DOWN

  1 Italian mountains

  2 Outdoor machinery problem

  3 BLT ingredient

  4 Is a vacuum

  5 Drink cooler

  6 Rove (with "about")

  7 From a fresh start

  8 Good, as an objection

  9 Ignored some syllables

 10 Stereotypical witch

 11 What less is, in a saying

 12 Cowboy boot add-on

 13 Beer blast feature

 18 Judge at work

 19 Arrive at (with "to")

 23 Individual performances

 24 Hippy Hilo dances

 26 Verve

 27 On the ball

 28 Embryo's position

 30 Cultivated farmland

 32 Wet main

 33 Electric car maker

 34 Longish written piece

 37 Be censored?

 40 Fang

 41 Word with "thin air"

 42 Boot tip

 47 "Cheers" barfly

 48 Maximally

 52 Wok up?

 54 Carried out a check fraud

 55 Moore of films

 56 Words with "get" or "step"

 57 Way-old ruler

 59 Lose energy

 60 Tartan wearers

 61 Big name in oil

 62 Solemn promise

 63 Pirelli supporter

 64 Ambulance destinations



Solution



 

