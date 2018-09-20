





Puzzle







ACROSS1 Dangerous race type5 "___ my love a cherry"10 Russian industrial city14 Oahu feast15 Place for a large lock16 Run easily17 LSD, for one20 Feed, as a fire21 Surviving male spouse22 Window framework25 Wannabe's tape26 Clodhopper29 Sporting romp31 Take stripes away35 Be shy?36 New York City island38 A-one cards39 VIP on the stand43 What many do nightly44 Trial worker45 King-ly menu word46 Montana capital49 Destructive emotion50 Aye's u-turn51 Post-crawlers53 Dwayne Johnson's nickname(with "The")55 It gets muddied up58 Eighth of 2662 Any poisonous snake65 Avoid intentionally66 It has a tread67 Historical time frames68 Alongside69 Contract features70 Common TV roomsDOWN1 Italian mountains2 Outdoor machinery problem3 BLT ingredient4 Is a vacuum5 Drink cooler6 Rove (with "about")7 From a fresh start8 Good, as an objection9 Ignored some syllables10 Stereotypical witch11 What less is, in a saying12 Cowboy boot add-on13 Beer blast feature18 Judge at work19 Arrive at (with "to")23 Individual performances24 Hippy Hilo dances26 Verve27 On the ball28 Embryo's position30 Cultivated farmland32 Wet main33 Electric car maker34 Longish written piece37 Be censored?40 Fang41 Word with "thin air"42 Boot tip47 "Cheers" barfly48 Maximally52 Wok up?54 Carried out a check fraud55 Moore of films56 Words with "get" or "step"57 Way-old ruler59 Lose energy60 Tartan wearers61 Big name in oil62 Solemn promise63 Pirelli supporter64 Ambulance destinations

Solution