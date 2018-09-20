Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Dangerous race type
5 "___ my love a cherry"
10 Russian industrial city
14 Oahu feast
15 Place for a large lock
16 Run easily
17 LSD, for one
20 Feed, as a fire
21 Surviving male spouse
22 Window framework
25 Wannabe's tape
26 Clodhopper
29 Sporting romp
31 Take stripes away
35 Be shy?
36 New York City island
38 A-one cards
39 VIP on the stand
43 What many do nightly
44 Trial worker
45 King-ly menu word
46 Montana capital
49 Destructive emotion
50 Aye's u-turn
51 Post-crawlers
53 Dwayne Johnson's nickname(with "The")
55 It gets muddied up
58 Eighth of 26
62 Any poisonous snake
65 Avoid intentionally
66 It has a tread
67 Historical time frames
68 Alongside
69 Contract features
70 Common TV rooms
DOWN
1 Italian mountains
2 Outdoor machinery problem
3 BLT ingredient
4 Is a vacuum
5 Drink cooler
6 Rove (with "about")
7 From a fresh start
8 Good, as an objection
9 Ignored some syllables
10 Stereotypical witch
11 What less is, in a saying
12 Cowboy boot add-on
13 Beer blast feature
18 Judge at work
19 Arrive at (with "to")
23 Individual performances
24 Hippy Hilo dances
26 Verve
27 On the ball
28 Embryo's position
30 Cultivated farmland
32 Wet main
33 Electric car maker
34 Longish written piece
37 Be censored?
40 Fang
41 Word with "thin air"
42 Boot tip
47 "Cheers" barfly
48 Maximally
52 Wok up?
54 Carried out a check fraud
55 Moore of films
56 Words with "get" or "step"
57 Way-old ruler
59 Lose energy
60 Tartan wearers
61 Big name in oil
62 Solemn promise
63 Pirelli supporter
64 Ambulance destinations
Solution