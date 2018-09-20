TCM health preservation culture new choice of tourism in Beijing

A foreigner tries TCM at the event. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development





Organized by Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, the Launching of Overseas Influences' Experiences of Beijing TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Tour kicked off in Beijing on Monday. A number of Key Opinion Leaders from Russia, Spain, Mexico and Malaysia participated in the tour.

During the one week tour, foreign participants experienced a lot of activities including acupuncture, moxibustion, making pills, learning Taichi and tasting herbal cuisine.

Sabina Tipsina from Russia said at a press conference on Tuesday that having lived in China for years, she has developed an interest in Chinese culture as well as TCM. "Now a lot of friends around me not only want to experience TCM, but also learn TCM," she added.

Lin Song, deputy director of marketing of Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, said that the tour is aimed at developing TCM health tourism business in Beijing. By integrating TCM health preservation culture into the different parts of tourism, tourism in Beijing will be further enriched.



