Mexicans in Shanghai celebrate 208th anniversary of independence

The Consulate General of Mexico in Shanghai celebrated the 208th anniversary of the independence of Mexico last week. Mexican expats, Shanghai government officials and industry representatives attended the festive event."I am convinced about the importance of this region of China which includes Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Shanghai, and the enormous potential that occurs to deepen and expand ties with Mexico," said Lorena Larios Rodríguez, Consul General of Mexico in Shanghai, in her speech.Larios went on to summarize some of the activities the consulate has undertaken to further foster bilateral relations.In the trading sphere, Larios made a special acknowledgement of the Chinese authorities who have distinguished Mexico as one of the "Guest of Honor" countries at the forthcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in November in this city.In the cultural sphere, the consulate showcased a photography exhibition called "Window to Mexico: Art and Landscape" in Changzhou and Suzhou. It also, for the first time, participated in the "Shanghai International Flower Show" organized by the Botanical Garden of Shanghai.Within the framework of this event, the consulate put on an exhibition titled "Seeds of Identity" in order to show the Chinese people edible plants and vegetables that Mexico has given to the world: avocado, cocoa, corn, tomato vanilla and others. Mexican artists and creators will also attend the 12th Shanghai Biennale in November with a large and unprecedented presence.In people-to-people exchange, Larios sees a growing presence of Mexican students arriving to this jurisdiction to learn Putonghua and participate in business and innovation workshops.Larios believes there is still great potential in its tourism sector and encourages Chinese tourists to explore Mexico."In terms of sites and traditions listed as UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Humanity, nowadays Mexico ranks number one among Latin American countries and 7th in the world. It is worth mentioning that Mexican cuisine and tequila are globally recognized as part of our great cultural richness," she said.Larios also expressed her appreciation to the Mexican community that resides in this consular jurisdiction for their work and effort contributing to strengthening the presence of Mexico in China."In Mexico, we admire China's history, its incredible culture and the impressive economic dynamism, which has in Shanghai its spearhead as an international economic and financial center," Larios said."We are convinced that, together, Chinese and Mexicans, can expand, deepen and diversify our ties. And for that, it is important to know each other better. We want Mexico to be more present in Shanghai, Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. That is our priority," she said.

Lorena Larios Rodríguez, Consul General of Mexico in Shanghai, delivers a speech. Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Mexico in Shanghai

Dancers performing Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Mexico in Shanghai

Attendees pose together. Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Mexico in Shanghai

A band performs at the event on September 12. Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Mexico in Shanghai