AI demonstration opens to public till Sep 23

The three-day main venue forum of World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2018 came to an end on Wednesday while the application demonstration area will remain open to the public until September 23, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.



The conference provided a top cooperation stage of artificial intelligence (AI) through a main forum, 33 thematic forums, five high-level talks and 22 ­activities.



More than 300 leaders in the academic world shared their opinions at the event, with foreign experts accounting for 40 percent.



In terms of application demonstration, one of the sections named Selected Collection of AI Products and seven areas of economy development showcased the newest technology of AI from 146 enterprises home and abroad.



According to the organizer, WAIC 2018 attracted over 40,000 guests from 40 countries and regions and 170,000 visits.





