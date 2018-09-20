Cold weather soon to relieve city of humidity

Shanghai Meteorological Service released a thunderstorm yellow alert on Thursday at noon, which is expected to bring cold weather into the city leading up to the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.



But an expert from Shanghai Meteorological Service said the rain shower was influenced by severe convection, according to Shanghai Observer on Thursday.



The rainfall mainly focused on north-central Shanghai, Jinshan and Fengxian districts and Pudong New Area.



Shanghai could also experience another round of rain, with temperatures falling to 24 C.



It was reported that the city will be cloudy during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival. The highest temperature is expected at 26 C. Residents in the city will soon feel the presence of autumn.

