Riding the rings

I have a baby. She's absolutely electric! Her name is Silver and our dependence is mutual. She's one year old and been on more trips around the nation's capital than many babies her age. My baby is an electronic scooter.



I'm going to give you 26 reasons in the form of alliteration and using each letter from the English alphabet, as to why cruising the rings of Beijing is better on two wheels.



A: Almost always allowed access in all areas.



B: Beamingly beats bussing and better's bicyclists behests.



C: Cool Chinese cruise cautiously and calmly creating city curiosity.



D: Delivery drivers driving diligently in dire directions deliver delicious delivery dining to the door.



E: Effective electric excursions eliminate excess exhaust.



F: Fend off fear by forecasting frustrating fender benders and forget fuel fares.



G: Graciously give gateways to great grandparents going grocery gathering.



H: Helps hurry handsome hairdressers home happily.



I: Ingenious engineering ignites international interrelations.



J: Janitors joyously jaunt around jittery traffic jams while jovial journalists justify journalism.



K: Kill kilometers with kilowatts and kindly key in on Kazakh kebob kitchens.



L: Leisurely launch around long lines of lazy limos.



M: Move as meticulously as a mouse through a maze of messy motorists in a magnificent metropolis.



N: Nimbly navigate narrow bodied networks of nature paths in natural attractions nonstop.



O: Obviously operate with open mindedness and objectivity.



P: Park in preferentially proximate and protected parking places.



Q: Quickly and quietly quest through quadrupling ques.



R: Ride realistically and relish in reaching remote rendezvous righteously.



S: Stop swiftly and speed slowly when supporting security securing safely.



T: Tactically travel totally toll-free and triumph tardy tourists as a talented traveler.



U: Unite with uptown undergraduates to utilize unique uptrends.



V: Vigorously visit vintage villages with vibrancy.



W: Wake your wonders and welcome wanderlust.



X: X-ray Xuanwumen.



Y: Yield to yawning Yankees.



Z: Zigzag zoning zones in a zephyr.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.

