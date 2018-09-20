Shanghai’s growing appetite for premium steak prime for profit

Back in May, expats in Shanghai were shocked by the abrupt news that American restaurant Outback Steakhouse had, overnight, shut down all six of its branches here after five successful years in the Chinese mainland. The chain also closed its locations in other cities along with its Tmall outlet, according to shine.cn, as part of a "business strategy adjustment."



The news was not only surprising but also inexplicable considering how popular Outback was in Shanghai. The chain's arrival in 2013 was big news and credited for setting a new steak-eating trend in China - one that continues to this day.



Last year, Reuters reported that "beef is now the fastest-growing meat in China, outstripping stagnant demand for more widely eaten pork as [Chinese] consumers look to reduce fat in their diets." In 2016, China became the world's second-largest importer of beef after the US, according to the same article, bringing in more than 800,000 tons worth $2.6 billion - compared with just 6,000 tons in 2006.



Beef consumption in China in 2018 is estimated at 8.5 million tons, second to the US, according to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service. So why would Outback, one of the world's most successful steak chains, exit China just as the country's craving for premium beef was reaching a historic high?



Nobody knows, as the company stayed mute following the announcement. But in Outback's withdraw, others saw an opportunity to move in or expand, including American chains Ruth's Chris Steak House and Texas Roadhouse, the latter which will be opening their first Shanghai outlet this month.



"China is not a land of steakhouses, although Western-style steak restaurants are growing in popularity and represent the most immediate demand for US beef," according to an August article in meat-market watchers drovers.com. Indeed, in addition to the usual commercial chains, dozens of independent steak and burger joints have been opening in Shanghai in recent years.



Shanghai Slim's, for instance, targets upper-class steak lovers; The Cut features French-style imported beef; Fat Cow is always full; and the Beef & Liberty empire continues to spread out around the city. Mind you these are all Shanghai-based beef businesses, which is a new phenomenon for this city.



Part of this surge might have to do with China opening its markets to imported beef that had previously been locked out of the nation. In June, China lifted its two-decade ban on British beef in a deal estimated to be worth $300 million in the first five years alone, "reflecting the growing appetite of the country's middle classes for steak and ribs," as the Guardian reported.



And in November 2017, China allowed American beef to re-enter after a 14-year ban. This resulted in a $200 million deal initiated by JD.com, to import beef from Montana over the next three years, as reported by The Observer.



Despite limited supply and high tariffs, American beef seems prime to make a juicy comeback in Shanghai. There are almost a dozen other beef-producing nations now also eligible to export to China, including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Canada, France and Ireland. Just a few years ago, Australia and New Zealand had the Chinese market all to themselves as front-door exporters.



Beefcentral.com reported that American beef's biggest competitor, Australia, saw its 2018 exports to China reach 88,830 tons, up 48 percent from the same period a year earlier. However, the article notes that there has been a Chinese market shift away from lower-end beef products in preference for expensive, high-quality steaks.



Thus, in order to compete with all the encroaching American steakhouses, I would encourage more Aussie and NZ steak chains to also open up branches in Shanghai, as the Chinese middle class prefers to have their steaks cooked to perfection for them rather than attempt to do it themselves. In sum, China's growing appetite for premium steaks is a good thing, as it will not only boost international trade but also help wean the Chinese off their fatty, oily pork dishes.



