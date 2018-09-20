Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We've been doing business here since 2006 and hold deep feelings for this place."So said Chen Tituo, a wholesaler who opened an eyeglasses shop in the Top Century Shopping Square in 2006, and has been doing wholesaling there for over ten years. Top Century Shopping Square closed its doors in August to make room for upgrades in Beijing's city functions and urban planning. After upgrading, this wholesale shopping center will be transformed into a cultural and creative industry park which will contain office areas and business areas. Chen's shop has been selected to enter the industry park, and he plans to transform his eyeglasses shop into a high-end brand in the future. (Source: Beijing Daily)