‘Nice Day’ exhibition highlights beauty of French city at China France Cultural Forum in Xi’an

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/20 18:48:41





The exhibition put on display a series of photos and texts aimed at giving visitors an intuitive sense of Nice's culture, art, cuisine, lifestyles, geography and history.



Jean-Michel Drevet, special council to the president of the Metropolis Nice Côte d'Azur, said that he noticed a great resemblance between Nice and Xi'an, which was the starting point for the



"When I return to France, I will spread my good impression of Xi'an," Drevet said during the opening ceremony of the exhibition.





An exhibition highlighting the unique cultural charm and beautiful scenery of the city of Nice in France, Nice Day, was held on Wednesday as part of the third China France Cultural Forum in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.The exhibition put on display a series of photos and texts aimed at giving visitors an intuitive sense of Nice's culture, art, cuisine, lifestyles, geography and history.Jean-Michel Drevet, special council to the president of the Metropolis Nice Côte d'Azur, said that he noticed a great resemblance between Nice and Xi'an, which was the starting point for the Silk Road in China during the Tang Dynasty (618-907)."When I return to France, I will spread my good impression of Xi'an," Drevet said during the opening ceremony of the exhibition.