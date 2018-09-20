‘Love Design’ special show lights up Wangfujing in Beijing with a troop of King Kongs





A King Kong inspired light installation by Stefano Giovannoni Photo: IC

Without going to Paris, residents of Beijing can experience the Paris Maison & Objet Fair by visiting the new Love Design special exhibition at Beijing's WF Central.Kicked off on Sunday, the exhibition at WF Central features life design works from six young designers Andre Fu, Oki Sato, Philippe Nigro, Ramy Fishler, Eugeni Quitllet and Tom Dixon as well as various furniture and decoration designs from studios such as Made by Pen and MAGIS.The highlight of the exhibition is a five-meter tall giant ape located on Beijing's Wangfujing Street, a light installation inspired by the 1933 classic movie King Kong and designed by renowned designer Stefano Giovannoni. The large King Kong stands behind a troop of 20 smaller black, white or pink "Kongs," each of which holds a flashlight in one hand. The exhibition is scheduled to run for two months.