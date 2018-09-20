Arrail Group founder talks about sustainable business

Robert Zou, the founder and president of Arrail Group Photo: Courtesy of Arrail Group

The 8th Sichuan Trust Cup Arrail Charity Golf Tournament took place in Beijing on September 12, during which people from different sectors came to contribute funds for children in need while enjoying the fun of sport.The event has been held annually for eight years. Together with China Oral Health Foundation, the golf tournament is held to support the collaborative project for prevention and treatment of oral diseases for orphaned and disabled children in western China. Through organizing this event, charity funds are collected for carrying out regular oral examinations, treatment and education for children in remote areas. Tens of thousands of orphaned and disabled children were offered assistance as a result of this event.For any human being, there are two things that will determine a lot - where you go and how you get there. Once you found something you are really interested in doing, you will need to find a group of people who share this same value. The founder and president of Arrail Group, Robert Zou, spoke of why the charity event and Arrail Group came into being. "Our fundamental part is trying to be a good person who is always willing to help others. That's why we are in the healthcare service as well as charity," Zou said.Established in 1999, Arrail Group has now developed into a leading dental medical service provider in China. From government restriction on private clinics to its first decade of growing pains, Arrail Group has been the direct witness of change. Looking back at the company's development, Zou shared his thoughts over business growth."When we started our business in 1999, the Chinese economy had not shown this kind of growth yet, since then the economy has grown fast. So, we started at the right time in the right place. Also, before 2000, the Chinese government had very strict control on medical service providers. There were very few private medical service providers in the market. Since 2000, the government released its control and more and more private dental service providers were established, which gave us the room to practice," Zhou said.Another thing that helps with the development of Arrail Group is building the foundation of the company's culture. Zou said that he used to be a construction worker and he knows that if one wants to build a high building, he has to lie down deeper, otherwise the building cannot be taller. "I always say if you take a plan to fly up, you will take a rocket to come down if you don't have a solid culture base to support you," Zou said. "What we are doing is a service-oriented business and we have to lie on a solid foundation," he added. With this thought in mind, Zou and his team tried very hard at that time to do all the basic things, such as fine tune the operation procedure, cultivate a healthy company culture and develop and train the staff. All of this took them ten years, during which they opened up ten clinics across the country. Since 2010, Arrail Group has moved fast by opening 60 new clinics in the past seven years.Zou still remembers when he was enrolled in a MBA program in the early 1990s, when he spent a lot of time studying certain companies. At that time, there were quite a lot of very successful start-up companies having trouble in the US."If you look into the inside, you can tell that they failed not because they are incapable, they failed because of their previous success - they were so successful that they believed they didn't need to change and were satisfied with their success," Zou said. "Yet the market, the environment and consumers change, and that's why they failed." He concluded that in Arrail Group, they always say to stay humble, cautious and respectful.Zou described them now as a 19-year-old person and is still in a transition period. "Our current challenge is to grow from 100 clinics to 1,000 and we understand that will require different skills, expertise, and whether we can adjust ourselves and stay humble," Zou said. Having said that, he noted that there is always a challenge ahead and that's the beauty of being an entrepreneur.