Pearl Lounge and AliceYu Couture present Afternoon Tea of Star & Moon Tarot

The newly-launched Star & Moon Tarot afternoon tea Photo: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton

By taking the inspiration of its Haute Douture, Alice Yu Couture and Ritz Carlton Guangzhou presented a full dress of brand-new Tarot series for the spring and summer of 2019. It brings the splendid and mysterious star image totem from the full dress to the dinner table and presents the Star & Moon Tarot for a limited time in the elegant Pearl Lounge at The Ritz Carlton to integrate Haute Douture style art.Alice Yu founded AliceYu Couture in 2011 in Hong Kong. By focusing on the customized full dress and wedding dress, it sticks to the spirit of Haute Douture, pursing the perfect technique and design to make unduplicated full dress for each girl with elegant lines, high-quality cloth and lace. The Haute Douture Tarot series of full dresses is filled with clothing styles from the 19th century and applies the traditional techniques of Guangdong embroidery and French-style crochet hook embroidery techniques to carefully paint meaningful elements in Tarot on different clothing materials.Enlightened by this, Xie Ercheng, chef of the cake room at The Ritz-Carlton Guangzhou selects the sun, moon and the stars from multiple embroidery designs as the collective symbol. With his craftsmanship, he creates a series of special desserts and salty snacks that integrate both magnificence and fun. They are served in the elegant glass jeweled cases, which are attractive at first sight. Each afternoon tea will be randomly matched with an originally designed Tarot, thus adding interest to the beautiful afternoon time.Among the series, the models of three desserts of the sun, the moon and the stars are the most appealing. The orange cake that represents the sun has seasonal oranges. The soft cream inside it is integrated with the fragrance of the orange peel through the process of cold brewing. The custard of the mango and coconut puff is made of fresh mango and coconut, which is cool and sweet. And on the top of that, there's a "golden new noon." The blueberry and orange cheese in the shape of the purple hemisphere has two star symbols, which have a strong sweet and sour flavor of preserved fruit.Different cooking techniques are shown in these salty snacks. Carrot pancakes match the parrot cake base with the low-temperature egg whites. The chef adopts the concept of molecular cuisine, and cleverly turns the Japanese-style soy into the black pearls that surround it. By biting it lightly, you may feel the caviar-like taste of black pearls and enjoy the salty delicacy.The popular dessert scone uses the berry grape. The chef turns the Italian Mascarpone into the Chantilly cream, which is matched with strawberry jam.The Ritz-Carlton Guangzhou is located in the CBD Zhujiang New Town, close to the Pearl River and multiple cultural landscapes, such as Guangdong Museum and Guangzhou Opera House. It is separated from the China Import and Export Fair Exhibition Hall, which is famous for the Canton Fair and Canton Tower by the river.The hotel owns 351 guest rooms, 91 luxurious apartments, five special restaurants and bars. It also offers recreation facilities and a space center, dining and meeting areas of more than 3,300 square meters and includes a column-less luxurious banquet hall with an area of 1,209 square meters.