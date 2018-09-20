Mythical moon

Children celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Photo: VCG

Children and teenagers in Vietnam in a lantern parade Photo: IC

Children in South Korea make pine tree rice cakes in the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: IC

Japanese dessert, moon-viewing dumplings "tsukimi dango" Photo: IC

A full moon in the night above the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China Photos: VCG

Although the Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most well-known traditional festivals in China, many people are unaware that it is also celebrated in a number of Asian countries such as Vietnam, South Korea and Japan.The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, falls on the 15th day of the eighth month on the lunar calendar. It will be on September 24 this year.In China, family members should unite as the full moon symbolizes a union. The whole family will enjoy the beautiful moon while eating moon cakes, which are round shaped pancakes stuffed with different fillings.A Vietnamese woman, Phuong Thao, who's lived in Beijing for three years, found that things that remind her of the festival in this city are the decorations in the street and the promotions in shopping malls."But back in Vietnam, in the town where I live, we maintain the tradition to make lanterns and go on lantern parades," she told Metropolitan, adding that maybe she had only lived in Beijing, so she did not have a full picture of all of China.She explained how the festival is celebrated in her hometown: "A big blaze ignites in the house to blaze fruit and moon cakes and we wait for nighttime to eat the food and fruit together with family members. Then we go out on the streets with the lanterns."Phuong Thao said that the biggest lanterns displayed can reach as tall as a two-storey building.Phuong Thao further introduced that the Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam is also a cheerful time, especially for the kids. "It's a time for parents to tell the children about culture and fairy tales," she said.According to Phuong Thao, there are two fairy tales related to the moon in Vietnam - the Lady Moon and the Man Moon.The first tale is quite similar to the Chinese version of the Chang'e story, in which a beautiful woman swallowed elixir given to her from her husband and her body became so light that she flew to the moon.The second one, about the Man Moon, is different. It is about a man who got a tree seed from a fairy, but his wife later watered the tree forgetting the warning from the fairy that the tree could not be watered. So, the tree flew up into the sky and the man tried to pull it down but ended up flying to the moon with the tree.Yang So Young, from South Korea, thinks the tradition in China is not as deep as it is in her home country."I think in China, the Moon Festival is not a big festival, but more of a holiday," she told Metropolitan. "You just take a rest for one day.When I was in China, I just ate the moon cake and that's all."Having almost a one-week holiday in South Korea, Yang said that the Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the two most important festivals in her country. The other is the Lunar New Year.For Koreans, they celebrate the harvest in honor of their hard work over the summer months. Yang said families and relatives will come together to enjoy food made from the new harvest crops.And among all the Korean foods, the pine tree rice cake is the most common. "When I was a child my mother often joked that if I made an ugly pine tree rice cake, I would have an ugly daughter as well," Yang said, laughing.Paying tribute to ancestors is another important part during the festival, according to Yang. Both the day before the festival, as well as on the festival day, family members need to worship their ancestors.Due to the importance of the Fall Festival in Korea, it is also the busiest time to travel in the country. However, it's not all about celebrating the harvest and visiting the family. For many young people, they also feel bothered by the endless questions from their elders."The most typical questions are 'when are you getting married?', 'When do you plan to have a kid?' and 'When do you plan to have the second kid?'," Yang told Metropolitan. She added that many of today's young people in South Korea neither want to get married nor have kids.While both China and Vietnam have legendary stories related to the moon that parents will often tell their kids on the festival, Yang said she can't recall any legends or stories related to the festival in South Korea.In Japan, however, the festival is not as popular as it is in China, Vietnam or South Korea.Shuntaro Namura, a Japanese student, who currently lives in Beijing, told Metropolitan that the festival is called Otsukimi in Japan and Japanese people usually offer moon-viewing dumplings "tsukimi dango" which often piled up by the number of 15 because it is the 15th night of the lunar month.Other foods include noodles and soba (buckwheat), which all must include an egg because an egg looks like the moon. Also, people enjoy the night scene with the moon shining brightly from the sky.Other than that, Namura cannot think of any special Mid-Autumn practices for common Japanese families like his."People in the countryside probably will perform activities, but most people only eat the food," Namura said, adding that most Japanese people do not celebrate Otsukimi in a serious way.