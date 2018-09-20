EU to support Asia-Europe connectivity

China expects the EU to play a constructive role in connecting Asia and Europe, an important goal under the China-proposed Belt and Road
(B&R) initiative, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on Thursday.
The comment comes after the European Commission issued a foreign policy plan to improve transport, energy and digital infrastructure links, named "Connecting Europe & Asia: The EU Strategy," which the Financial Times said is Europe's answer to China's B&R initiative.
"We expect the EU to play a constructive role in connecting Asia and Europe," Geng said.
"China has always actively supported Asia-Europe connectivity, which is also an important B&R goal. We believe that with the joint efforts of China and the EU, the connectivity of Asia and Europe will surely continue to make new progress and continue to benefit the people of the region."
The European Commission's proposal positively evaluates the significance of Asia-Europe connectivity and its role in promoting economic growth on the two continents, advocating "comprehensive, sustainable and rule-based connection" and expressing the EU's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries including China, Geng said.