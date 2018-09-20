Ronaldo red-carded, Lyon stun Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts after getting a controversial red card during their Group H match of the Champions League against Valencia on Wednesday in Valencia, Spain. Photo: VCG

Juventus kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory at Valencia in a match overshadowed by a controversial red card for Cristiano Ronaldo, while tournament favorites Manchester City were stunned at home by Lyon on Wednesday.Ronaldo's Champions League debut for Juventus lasted less than half an hour as the Portuguese star was red-carded after a collision with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.After tangling with Ronaldo, Colombian Murillo tumbled to the ground holding his face, and referee Felix Brych consulted with the assistant official beside the goal before giving the competition's all-time record goalscorer his marching orders."The only thing I can say is that VAR [Video Assistant Referee] could have helped the referee make the right decision," said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, lamenting the lack of video technology in UEFA tournaments.But Juventus, who had totally dominated until Ronaldo's dismissal, were awarded two ­penalties within six minutes either side of halftime, and Miralem Pjanic confidently dispatched them both.Manchester United top the early Group H ­table after continuing their recent upturn in form by brushing aside Young Boys 3-0 in Bern, Switzerland to notch a third straight win in all competitions.Jose Mourinho's men were inspired by Paul Pogba on the artificial pitch, as the French World Cup winner drilled home a brilliant opener before converting a penalty on the stroke of halftime and setting up Anthony ­Martial for the third.But English champions Manchester City struggled, with Pep Guardiola watching from the stands after a touchline ban, and were ­beaten 2-1 by French side Lyon at the Etihad Stadium after an error-strewn display.City, the bookmakers' favorites for the title this term, suffered a nightmare first half against an enterprising Lyon, with Maxwel Cornet sweeping in after a mistake by Fabian Delph, and Nabil Fekir drilling home before halftime.The introduction of Sergio Aguero as a ­substitute revitalized City after the break, and Bernardo Silva turned in Leroy Sane's cutback with 23 minutes still to play.But Lyon, who have only won two of their first five Ligue 1 matches this term, held on to clinch a famous victory and ease the pressure on coach Bruno Genesio.Holders Real Madrid showed that they are still serious contenders on the biggest stage ­despite seeing Ronaldo leave for Juventus in the closed season, as Julen Lopetegui's men saw off Roma 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.