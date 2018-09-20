Russia demands more explanation from Israel on downing Russian plane in Syria

The recent downing of a Russian military plane in Syria requires additional investigations and explanations from Israel, and new information about its involvement will be available soon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.



An Il-20 surveillance plane with 15 people on board was mistakenly downed by a Syrian missile on Monday, when Israel was conducting an airstrike on Syria's Latakia province at the same time.



The Defense Ministry said that using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defense systems was an "irresponsible action" of the Israeli army and it led the accident.

