Russia demands more explanation from Israel on downing Russian plane in Syria

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/20 22:09:04
The recent downing of a Russian military plane in Syria requires additional investigations and explanations from Israel, and new information about its involvement will be available soon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
An Il-20 surveillance plane with 15 people on board was mistakenly downed by a Syrian missile on Monday, when Israel was conducting an airstrike on Syria's Latakia province at the same time.
The Defense Ministry said that using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defense systems was an "irresponsible action" of the Israeli army and it led the accident.