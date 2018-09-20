Iran and Israel call each other nuclear threats

Iran asked the UN to condemn what it described as Israeli nuclear threats against it on Thursday, while Israel said it was stepping up security around its atomic sites as a precaution against threats from Tehran and its regional allies.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a visit to a secretive Israeli atomic reactor in August to warn the country's enemies that it has the means to destroy them.



"The UN's members should not turn a blind eye to these threats and must take firm actions to eliminate all Israeli nuclear weapons," Iran's ambassador to the UN, Gholamali Khoshrou said in letters to the UN secretary-general and the security council, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.



Khoshrou asked the UN to force Israel to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and bring its nuclear program under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a UN atomic watchdog.



The director general of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission said on Tuesday that Iran and Syria posed significant proliferation threats to the region and called for UN action at the 62nd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency now taking place in Vienna.





