Aroundtheworld

Farm trade with Mongolia



As 10 refrigerated trucks loaded with produce crossed the China-Mongolia border Thursday, the two countries inaugurated their first "green channel" for cross-border agricultural trade.



From now on, trucks with authorized stickers running between the border cities of Erenhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Zamyn-Uud in Mongolia, will be given priority in customs clearance, according to Zhang Hongwei, chief of the customs office in Erenhot.



China and Mongolia will also share data on cargo manifests and declarations, and jointly supervise bilateral shipments, Zhang said.



Trade volume through the crossing between Erenhot and Zamyn-Uud accounts for more than 70 percent of cross-border trade between China and Mongolia.



InnoTrans railway fair



Chinese exhibitors are showcasing their innovative products and services in Berlin at the bi-annual InnoTrans railway industry trade fair, the largest of its kind in the world.



CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive released on Wednesday a shunting locomotive specially customized for German rail service provider Deutsche Bahn.



It is reported that the locomotive will be delivered directly to Germany's Hamburg depot, serving the German market after the fair.



China Railway Signal & Communication Co is another Chinese company that's investing notably in innovation. Among 3,062 exhibitors, 180 are from China.





