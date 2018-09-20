Iron ore demand peaks

China's iron ore demand has already peaked and is expected to stay flat, an executive of the country's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, said on Thursday.



China bought a record 1.08 billion tons of the raw ingredient last year, the second successive year in which purchases crossed the 1-billion-ton mark.



"China's steel mills have been focused on the quality of iron ore and that trend will be even more clear," said Ji Chao, an assistant to the company president.



As China adopts tougher environmental rules and stockpiles of steel scrap grow, output from electric-arc furnaces is expected to rise, Ji said.

