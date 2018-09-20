Local tourism develops rapidly in China's Guizhou







Tourists dressed in folk costumes of the Miao ethnic group pose for photos at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 28, 2016. In the past two years, the local tourism in Guizhou developed rapidly, with both the number of tourists and the gross tourism income increasing by more than 40 percent perspectively on a year-on-year basis. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists watch a performance at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 28, 2016. In the past two years, the local tourism in Guizhou developed rapidly, with both the number of tourists and the gross tourism income increasing by more than 40 percent perspectively on a year-on-year basis. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists take a ride in a grass skiing ground at the Yushe National Forest Park in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 10, 2018. In the past two years, the local tourism in Guizhou developed rapidly, with both the number of tourists and the gross tourism income increasing by more than 40 percent perspectively on a year-on-year basis. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2018 shows the Wanfenglin scenic spot in Xingyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past two years, the local tourism in Guizhou developed rapidly, with both the number of tourists and the gross tourism income increasing by more than 40 percent perspectively on a year-on-year basis. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist takes pictures of the Huangguoshu Waterfalls in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2016. In the past two years, the local tourism in Guizhou developed rapidly, with both the number of tourists and the gross tourism income increasing by more than 40 percent perspectively on a year-on-year basis. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)