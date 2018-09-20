Soy protein products deal

China and Denmark on Tuesday agreed to allow Danish animal feed based on soy protein to enter the Chinese market.



Following the Danish Minister for Environment and Food Jakob Ellemann-Jensen's meeting with the Chinese customs authorities in Beijing, the Danish company TripleA, which produces proteins from soy for livestock feed, signed an agreement with Chinese buyers.



The Danish minister is visiting China in a drive for new Danish protein exports and more opportunities for strategic sector cooperation on food safety.





