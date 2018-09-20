Mourinho upbeat as Pogba points way

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (center) celebrates with Romelu Lukaku (left) and Anthony Martial after scoring their first goal in the Champions League Group H match against Young Boys on Wednesday in Bern, Switzerland. Photo: VCG

With Paul Pogba putting his stamp on games and Jose Mourinho in an upbeat mood, the atmosphere around Manchester United is markedly more relaxed than it was just a few weeks ago.United's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League in Bern, Switzerland on Wednesday was not completely straightforward, with the visitors on the back foot before Pogba emerged to score twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half. But Mourinho's side ended up thoroughly deserving their victory against a team that had won nine out of 10 games this season and were determined to impress on their Champions League group-stage debut.Pogba's decisive contribution while wearing the captain's armband also stretched to an assist for Anthony Martial's third goal in the second half, and his performance came after he stood out on his 100th appearance for the club in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Watford."If someone asks me to do that again, I don't think it'll go where it did," admitted Pogba of his terrific opening goal at the Stade de Suisse, which he followed by scoring a penalty before halftime."I'm very, very happy to have scored two goals and to have helped decide the game," said the France star, who has four goals in total this season, three from the spot.The 25-year-old has not always enjoyed a harmonious relationship with Mourinho, being routinely dropped last season.In recent weeks, doubts have been raised about what his agent Mino Raiola might have in mind for Pogba's future. Yet in Bern, Pogba delivered for his manager."I don't think he can score goals every match, but the goal he scored today, the first goal, is not different than the fantastic save [Ben] Foster had in the last match," Mourinho said of a player who scored for France in the World Cup final."If he starts arriving in possible scoring positions that can be a plus for the team, so I am happy with that. The team had good stability in midfield, allowed him to go to these kind of positions."It is now three straight wins in three away games for United, after Premier League successes at Burnley and Watford.After speculation that he could be sacked in the wake of the 3-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month, the Portuguese's mood has changed for the better. He expressed delight at teenager Diogo Dalot's debut performance at right-back, was full of praise for Luke Shaw, and left the press room joking with reporters."What I like most is that after two defeats, three matches away, and three victories - I don't say phenomenal performances but three good, solid performances, and let's go back home Saturday," said Mourinho.