Azarenka storms into quarters

Victoria Azarenka hits a return to Ashleigh Barty during the women's singles second-round match at the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: IC

Former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka thrashed Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Pan Pacific Open quarter­finals on Thursday as she seeks a return to the top after giving birth in late 2016.The Belarusian slipped further down the rankings as a result of a lengthy custody battle over baby Leo. She will face Italy's 37th-ranked Camila Giorgi, who upset top seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, in the last eight.Wild card Azarenka, currently 63rd on the women's WTA rankings, broke for 4-3 with a dipping backhand and clinched the opening set with a fizzing pass that landed on Barty's shoelaces, forcing the seventh seed to dump a forehand into the net.Azarenka raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set and the two-time Australian Open champion delivered the coup de grace by jamming up Barty with a vicious kick serve into the rib cage on her second match point."That makes me feel a little old, but I'm happy to be here," said Azarenka, 29, when informed she had reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012."Obviously it's been a while since I've played, I'm just trying to look day by day and see what happens. But I'm definitely enjoying my time on court these days."Earlier, Czech Barbora Strycova won a tempestuous encounter with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal against Japan's newly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka.The Olympic doubles bronze medalist took the first-set tiebreaker 7-5 but both players screamed in frustration at their wastefulness in a contest that lasted well over three hours.Having used all her challenges, Strycova huffily staged a sit-down protest after Kontaveit saved one of eight match points with a passing shot that replays showed missed the line by some margin.But the Czech returned to her task and closed out the match when Kontaveit whiffed a drive-volley far beyond the baseline."I know I will have to play very well to beat Naomi," said Strycova."She's a star - she's just won a Grand Slam, which was such a huge success for her. Playing in Japan the support will be for her but I'll try my best and see what happens."