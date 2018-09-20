China solicits opinions on banning import of overseas news programs

China is mulling to prohibit importing overseas current news programs, according to a draft regulation by National Radio and Television Administration on importing and spreading overseas video and audio shows.
"Any unit or individual is prohibited from importing overseas current news programs," the draft regulation stipulates, which was released on Thursday to solicit public opinions.
Importing and disseminating overseas video and audio programs should be conducive to enriching people's spiritual and cultural life, absorb outstanding international cultural products, and boost equal exchanges of Chinese and foreign cultures, the draft orders.
In the meantime, the public is encouraged to supervise the import and spread of the overseas programs.
The State Council will be in charge of the work to approve the imports of foreign audio and video programs, including movies, TV dramas, cartoons, and various other shows that concern national security, diplomatic relations, ethnicity and military.