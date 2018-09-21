Xi calls for focusing reforms on solving practical problems

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), called for focusing reforms on solving practical problems on Thursday.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the fourth meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform, which he heads.



Both the importance and difficulty of reform lie in implementation, Xi said.



Saying that there are more and more favorable conditions for carrying out reforms and focusing on implementation, he called for putting more energy and efforts into implementation and focusing reforms on solving real problems.



Li Keqiang and Wang Huning, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the reform committee, attended the meeting.



The meeting approved a number of documents:



-- a document on promoting high-quality development;



-- a document on establishing more effective mechanisms for coordinated regional development;



-- measures on supporting pilot free trade zones' efforts to deepen reform and innovation;



-- a guideline on improving regulation of systematically important financial institutions;



-- a document on reforming and improving the national vaccine regulation system;



-- a document on integrating systems of planning to make national development plans play a better role of strategic guidance;



-- a document on promoting the alignment of small farmers with the development of modern agriculture.



More efforts should be made to formulate policies that promote high-quality development in important areas including manufacturing, high-tech industries, service and infrastructure, and public services, and to put protecting the people's interests at a more prominent position, said a statement released after the meeting.



More effective mechanisms for coordinated regional development should be set up by sticking to the new development philosophy, giving play to comparative advantages of each area, and narrowing regional development gap, said the statement,



Pilot free trade zones should be granted more power to reform and further open up, as well as policy support to create a good environment for investment, boost trade facilitation, and make financial innovation serve the real economy, said the statement.



Policies should be clarified to put in place institutional arrangements for identifying, regulating and dealing with systematically important financial institutions, it said.



On vaccine regulation, strong measures should be adopted to enforce strict market access, strengthen market supervision, improve logistics and delivery, standardize vaccination management, eradicate regulation loopholes, and crack down on acts violating laws and regulations, it said.



More efforts should also be made to set up a policy system supporting small farmers' development, boost their level of organization, and improve their production and operation capabilities, to transform them from traditional small farmers into modern ones, according to the statement.