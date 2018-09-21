China Charity Fair focusing on poverty alleviation opens in Shenzhen

People visit the Sixth China Charity Fair (CCF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Focusing on poverty alleviation, the three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor watches videos on charity shown at the Sixth China Charity Fair (CCF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Focusing on public welfare and poverty alleviation, the three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor (2nd R) learns about medical practices using a virtual reality (VR) device at the exhibition area of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) during the Sixth China Charity Fair (CCF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Focusing on public welfare and poverty alleviation, the three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor (1st R) learns about a charity project on the protection of young girls during the Sixth China Charity Fair (CCF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Focusing on public welfare and poverty alleviation, the three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)





Members of a non-profit rescue team teach mouth-to-mouth resuscitation know-hows to visitors during the Sixth China Charity Fair (CCF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Focusing on public welfare and poverty alleviation, the three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)