China’s first industrial product option started trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange

China's first industrial product option, copper option, got listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for trading on Friday.



Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said in a congratulatory letter that after the copper option got listed, the CSRC will continue to develop more types of futures and options that comply with the need of the real economy and meet market conditions, according to a report released by finance.eastmoney.com.



Fang said that the authority will take steps to advance the listing of such futures of products as paper pulp, red dates and ethylene glycol, and will also promote the listing of options of commodities including rubber, cotton and corn.



The unveil of the copper option plays a vital role in enhancing China's pricing influence, according to Fang.



According to the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the copper option was chosen as the first option type listed on the exchange because copper futures is the most mature future type in China. Copper futures not only has a large market, but also features sound liquidity and advanced investor structure. It also has some global impact.



Experts said the trading of China's copper option will try to grab some share from the global industry market that is worth $270 billion, which is one of the largest challenges faced by its rivals in London and New York, the report said.



Copper option is the first industrial product option in China and also the third type of option in the Chinese futures market.



In March 2017, the soybean meal option got listed on Dalian Commodity Exchange and white sugar option was listed on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange in April last year, according to media reports.



Global Times





