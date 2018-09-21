US hysterical in blocking sci-tech exchanges

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/21 12:01:02
The US is anxious about its temporary gains and losses. One minute it wants Sino-US exchanges, but the next it worries China is taking advantage. Its relevant policies are bound to change all the time. Its latest decision is like the trade war. Washington’s purpose is to drag Beijing down, but it will mostly hurt itself.

