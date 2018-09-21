China continues to cut 30 million tons of crude steel capacity in 2018: report

China is endeavoring to cut steel overcapacity and will make continuous efforts to advance the recovery and sound growth of the industry across the globe, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.



The global economic recession and decrease in the demand of steel trigged by the international financial crisis in 2008 are major reasons causing the overcapacity in the steel sector, according to a Chinese delegation represented by Assistant Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin at an industry meeting held in Paris, France, on Thursday, the report said.



China has previously adopted practical measures to reduce capacity over the years. From 2016 to 2017, China cut about 120 million tons of steel and reallocated nearly 272,000 employees in the industry, the report said. In 2018, China will continue to cut 30 million tons of crude steel capacity.



Since 2017, the relation between supply and demand in the domestic steel market has largely improved. Steel comprehensive price index in the Chinese steel market rose 22.4 percent year-on-year by the end of 2017, the Xinhua report said.



China will make joint efforts with foreign markets to advance the stable development of the global steel market, the report said.



Global Times

