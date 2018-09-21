US announces Pompeo's schedule at UNGA

The US State Department on Thursday announced the schedule of Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, during the upcoming UN General Assembly(UNGA), and outlines US priorities during the meeting.
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press briefing that the United States has priorities falling within five "overarching themes", such as addressing the global threat posed by weapons of mass destruction, global initiatives to defeat terror groups, drug problems and "meaningful and lasting" UN reform.
Particularly, the first theme includes the proliferation of chemical, biological, nuclear weapons as well as ballistic missiles, Nauert said, noting that "you can expect considerable discussions of North Korea
, Iran and Syria in this category throughout high-level week and beyond."
During his stay in New York, Pompeo will "speak out against Iran -- Iran's proliferation in an event" on next week's Tuesday, and host the annual Trans-Atlantic Dinner.
On Wednesday, he will participate in an African Union meeting regarding the peace process for South Sudan; on Thursday, he will meet with some of the US Middle East partners to address shared security goals.
Senior officials who will also be in New York next week included US special representative on the issue of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Stephen Biegun, and special representative on Iran issues, Brian Hook, Nauert said.
Earlier in the day, the White House announced the schedule of US President Donald Trump while in New York.