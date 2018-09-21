UN Security Council EU members urge Israel to reconsider demolition of Palestinian village

European Union members of the UN Security Council on Thursday called on Israel to reconsider its decision to demolish Khan al-Ahmar, a Palestinian village in the West Bank.



"As repeatedly stressed, the consequences of a demolition of this community and the displacement of its residents, including children, would be very serious and would severely threaten the viability of the two-state solution and undermine prospects of peace," the EU countries said in a joint statement.



"We therefore call upon the Israeli authorities to reconsider their decision to demolish Khan al-Ahmar."



Khan al-Ahmar is located in a sensitive location in Area C, of strategic importance for preserving the contiguity of a future Palestinian state, noted the statement, read by Dutch ambassador to the United Nations Karel van Oosterom to the press.



Israel's settlement policy in occupied Palestinian territory is illegal under international law, said the statement.



"We, as member states of the European Union, will not give up on a negotiated two-state solution with Jerusalem as future capital of both states," said the statement, endorsed by Britain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland -- the current EU members of the Security Council -- and Belgium, Germany and Italy.



Belgium and Germany will become Security Council members next year. Italy split a two-year council term with the Netherlands.

