Wild animals in Changtang National Natural Reserve, China's Tibet

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows Tibetan wild donkeys, a species under first-class national protection, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Ali Prefecture, with an average altitude of above 4,500 meters and an area of more than 300,000 square kilometers, is located in the western part of the Tibetan region. The Changtang National Natural Reserve here is the habitat of a variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows Tibetan gazelles, a species under second-class national protection, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Ali Prefecture, with an average altitude of above 4,500 meters and an area of more than 300,000 square kilometers, is located in the western part of the Tibetan region. The Changtang National Natural Reserve here is the habitat of a variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

