Chinese celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival by making mooncakes

People buy mooncakes at a store in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2018. As China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people choose to celebrate the holiday by making mooncakes. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiandao)

Foreigners make mooncakes with their Chinese colleagues at at a store in Nanxun Ancient Village in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. As China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people choose to celebrate the holiday by making mooncakes. (Xinhua/Shen Yongqiang)

Teachers instruct students from southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region to make mooncakes at Hefei No.35 Middle School in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 19, 2018. As China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people choose to celebrate the holiday by making mooncakes. (Xinhua/Yu Junjie)

Pastry chef Wang Lianying (L) introduces the technique of making a mooncake to a local resident in a community in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. As China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people choose to celebrate the holiday by making mooncakes. (Xinhua/Xu Chuanbao)

Residents make mooncakes in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. As China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people choose to celebrate the holiday by making mooncakes. (Xinhua/Jiang Youqin)

Visually-impaired people try making mooncakes under the instruction of volunteers in a food processing company in Haizhou District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 20, 2018. As China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people choose to celebrate the holiday by making mooncakes. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)