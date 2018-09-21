74th joint patrol on Mekong River completed

The 74th joint patrol on the Mekong River with law enforcers from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand was completed on Friday.



Seven vessels and 166 law enforcement personnel from the four countries participated in the mission which started on Tuesday.



The patrols targeted drug trafficking, smuggling and other illegal activities along the Mekong River, conducting random inspections in waters near key regions, including the Golden Triangle.



The joint patrols started in December 2011 to tackle safety concerns after a gang hijacked two cargo ships and killed 13 Chinese sailors in Thai waters on Oct. 5, 2011.



"The patrols have greatly improved security and stability in the region, bringing benefits to residents along the river and promoting trade activities," said Khamsone, a lieutenant colonel with Lao People's Army.



The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River at the Chinese stretch, runs through China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and is an important waterway for transnational shipping.

